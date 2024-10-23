Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Contractors directed to expedite work on roads in Shangla

APP
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Shangla  -  Chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Abdul Munim Khan, chaired a meeting here on Tuesday and directed the expedited work on road construction in District Shangla.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fawad, representatives from the Communication and Works Department, and contractors.

The Chairman of the DDAC directed the contractors to speed up work on the roads while ensuring the quality of the work. He also instructed them to use high-quality materials in road construction and to consider the suggestions and input of local residents during project execution.

He directed construction companies and contractors to clear the roads before snowfall and to reduce public inconveniences by removing any debris and rubble from the main roads. He emphasised that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated, and action would be taken against those found guilty of failing in their responsibilities.

Amendment passed in Senate without KP representation raises concerns: Saif

