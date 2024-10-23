Wednesday, October 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Court orders arrest of KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur in liquor and arms case

Court orders arrest of KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur in liquor and arms case
Web Desk
7:38 PM | October 23, 2024
National

A local court in Islamabad on Wednesday directed the police to enforce the arrest warrant issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with a 2016 case involving allegations of carrying liquor and unlicensed weapons.

Civil Judge Mubashir Hassan ordered the SSP operations to ensure the execution of the arrest warrant after repeated failures to apprehend Gandapur.

The court upheld the non-bailable warrant and adjourned the hearing until October 26, directing the police to produce Gandapur in custody.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1729657737.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024