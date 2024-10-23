CTP Rawalpindi Issues Traffic Plan for Pakistan-England Test

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has introduced a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the upcoming Pakistan-England Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, scheduled to commence on Thursday.

Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima led the formulation of the strategy, deploying 370 traffic police personnel to manage the expected surge in traffic. The deployment includes eight DSPs, 40 inspectors, and 318 wardens. These measures aim to mitigate any inconvenience to commuters and facilitate the arrival and departure of the cricket teams.

Traffic Arrangements

Key roads in the vicinity of the stadium will face temporary closures during the event. The details of the plan include:

Murree Road Closure: The road will be closed between Faizabad and Double Road at the time of team arrivals and departures.

Alternate Routes: Traffic will be redirected from Faizabad to the Expressway and Saidpur Road to ease congestion.

Stadium Road Closure: The road from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road Turn will remain closed during the match.

For spectator convenience, five designated parking areas will be available. Shuttle services will be provided to transport attendees from these parking spots to the stadium.

Public Guidance Measures

To keep the public informed, the CTP will conduct awareness campaigns by displaying banners at key locations. Additionally, real-time updates and route guidance will be available through the CTP’s social media platforms and FM radio station.

“We urge citizens to cooperate with the traffic police to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the cricket match,” stated Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima. “We have made elaborate arrangements to ensure convenience for commuters and to maintain order.”

The traffic plan reflects CTP Rawalpindi’s commitment to minimizing disruptions and ensuring a hassle-free experience for both cricket enthusiasts and the general public.