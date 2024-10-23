Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Data quality assessment completed in Battagram

Monitoring Report
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

BATTAGRAM  -  The data quality assessment process in District Battagram has been successfully completed, following directives from the Emergency Operations Centre of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This was disclosed in a briefing report presented to Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan, which included a detailed presentation by monitoring team members Qaiser Ahmad and Obaid, outlining the challenges faced in the field.

The meeting was attended by the district health team, EPI coordinator Dr Ghulam Ishaq, PI focal person Fasihullah, and DSO Dr Ayesha Feroz. Deputy Commissioner Khan instructed the health team to ensure that all union council-level teams perform their duties effectively and share accurate data with the district, including NA records, same-day coverage, zero-dose vaccinations, and refill coverage.

The DC underscored the importance of accurate and timely data for the success of public health projects, calling for enhanced performance from the teams to achieve this objective.

Monitoring Report

