David Warner offers to return for India test series despite retirement

Former Australian opener has expressed his readiness to return to the national side for the upcoming five-match Test series against India, which begins on November 22.

Speaking to Code Sports, the 37-year-old retired from Test cricket after the series against Pakistan last year and said he would be available if needed.

“If they need me, I’m happy to play the next Shield game and join the squad,” Warner stated, revealing that he had cheekily messaged Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald and chief selector George Bailey about the possibility of a return.

While Warner has retired from international Test cricket, he remains open to playing for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield. Australia is considering options for a new opener, with players like Sam Kontas and Marcus Harris in the mix following Warner’s retirement.