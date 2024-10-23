Wednesday, October 23, 2024
DC reviews anti-polio campaign measures

NEWS WIRE
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  A meeting regarding the polio campaign was convened under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) in Khairpur on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by the District Police Officer, health department officials and heads of relevant departments. During the meeting, the polio team provided a comprehensive briefing on the measures being implemented to eradicate polio and the challenges they face. The DC Khairpur emphasized the importance of collaboration among all agencies to ensure the success of the campaign and urged for enhanced public awareness efforts. The meeting also covered crucial aspects such as the security, monitoring, and logistics of the polio teams in light of maintaining peace and order during the campaign.

