DPO for maintaining peace in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, visited various checkpoints in the district on Tuesday and ordered the concerned police officers to take all possible measures to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the city.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO visited different checkpoints to assess the security situation and the arrangements made by the police in light of the prevailing security concerns.

During the visit, the DPO inspected the steps taken by the police to ensure the protection of people’s lives and property. He directed that security measures be further improved.

He also praised the efforts of policemen working at the chowkis and emphasised the need to strengthen their connection with the community.

The DPO stated that all available resources must be utilised to ensure the safety of citizens.

He reiterated that public protection is the top priority for the Tank police and that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. Additionally, he suggested conducting workshops and campaigns to improve relations with the local community.

in order to enhance public trust in the police.