ECP grants PTI senator Saifullah Abro more time in Disqualification Case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday granted additional time to PTI Senator to submit his response in the disqualification reference filed against him.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, postponed the hearing until November 11 after Abro’s lawyer requested more time, citing the non-receipt of relevant documents.

The disqualification reference was filed by Majid Mahmud and Senator Shahadat Awan, accusing Abro of submitting false experience documents for a technocrat seat and failing to declare all assets in his nomination papers.