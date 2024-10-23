Wednesday, October 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ECP grants PTI senator Saifullah Abro more time in Disqualification Case

ECP grants PTI senator Saifullah Abro more time in Disqualification Case
Web Desk
6:43 PM | October 23, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday granted additional time to PTI Senator Saifullah Abro to submit his response in the disqualification reference filed against him.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, postponed the hearing until November 11 after Abro’s lawyer requested more time, citing the non-receipt of relevant documents.

The disqualification reference was filed by Majid Mahmud and Senator Shahadat Awan, accusing Abro of submitting false experience documents for a technocrat seat and failing to declare all assets in his nomination papers.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1729657737.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024