ECP grants six weeks to Punjab for enacting LG laws

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday granted the Punjab government six weeks to finalize the draft law and legislation for local body elections, allowing adequate time to ensure that all necessary preparations are in place for a successful electoral process in province.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was approached for a six-week extension to prepare the draft and legislation for local body elections in Punjab. This request for a six-week extension to prepare for the Punjab local government elections was made by top officials, including the Chief Secretary of Punjab, Local Government Secretary, Interior Secretary, and Islamabad Chief Commissioner, during an in-chamber hearing at the ECP.

The Punjab Chief Secretary briefed the Election Commission, revealing that the draft Local Government Act is nearly complete, with 99 per cent of the work done. He assured that six months would be needed to complete the final adjustments to the draft law.

Accepting the request of top officials, the ECP granted Punjab extra time to finalize election arrangements.The Interior Secretary updated the Election Commission on a committee’s progress, formed after the ECP’s September 11, 2024 meeting.

This committee, comprising the Interior Secretary, Law Secretary, Chief Commissioner, and Election Commission Secretary, has drafted necessary amendments to the Islamabad Local Government Act 2015 during two subsequent meetings. The draft will be submitted to the relevant forum for legislation after receiving approval from the Election Commission. Subsequently, any necessary amendments to the rules and forms will be made. The Election Commission directed the Interior Secretary to expedite the legislative process for timely elections in Islamabad. In response, the Interior Secretary assured full cooperation.