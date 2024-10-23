Fading tradition: Jugglers struggle to keep art alive in South Punjab

MULTAN - South Punjab, once a hub of lively and captivating performances of jugglers, commonly known as “Madaris,” has seen a remarkable decline in this traditional form of entertainment. Juggler tricks, a common sight at crowded marketplaces of the poor and less educated people, festivals, and village gatherings, mesmerized onlookers. They often had trained animals like monkeys and goats. Despite the diminishing interest, a few jugglers still hold on to their art, keeping the fading tradition alive. The popular trick of making money, in form of “coins” always remained at top in terms of curiosity. Amjid, a juggler who has spent over two decades in the profession, remains hopeful about reviving this form of entertainment especially in countryside. “It’s not just about tricks, but it’s about bringing smiles to people’s faces and creating a sense of wonder,” said Amjid while performing at a small fair in Multan. “Times have changed, but the joy of seeing a child’s face light up during a performance remains the same”, he remarked. Historically, jugglers played an essential role in the cultural fabric of south Punjab by providing light-hearted entertainment during festive events.

These performers often earn their living by passing the hat around after a performance, and spectators although poor people happily contribute as a gesture of appreciation.

However, as modern entertainment options have proliferated, the interest in traditional jugglery has waned remarkably. Now, fewer people are willing to offer the same level of reward, leaving many jugglers struggling to make ends meet. Javed, a long-time spectator who fondly remembers the heyday of jugglers, expressed his admiration for the art. “I used to be amazed by their skill. They would perform tricks that seemed impossible, and their trained animals did things that left the audience in awe. It’s lamentable that this tradition is fading,” he remarked. Javed believes that people need to recognize the value of such unique forms of entertainment and that more support could help these artistes going.

Despite the challenges, the remaining jugglers continue to adapt. Some have even started incorporating modern elements into their performances to appeal to younger audiences but they are faced with different challenges. However, many still rely on the timeless charm of their acts, hoping that nostalgia and a desire to preserve culture would help keep the tradition alive. Aslam, another spectator, believes jugglers still have a place in today’s world. “It’s refreshing to see something real and raw, especially in a world where everything has become digital. These performances are part of our heritage, and it’s up to us to support and sustain them,” he shared, stating the importance of preserving the art for future generations. The decline of this form of entertainment reflects broader societal changes, he added. The rise of television, mobile phones, and internet-based entertainment has shifted people’s preferences away from traditional street performances. Yet, the art of jugglery remains a testament to the rich cultural history of the region, and the few jugglers who remain dedicated to their craft are keeping that history alive, he said and paid rich tribute to such jugglers.