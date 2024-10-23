Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Govt launches crackdown on fake news, cyber harassment

Govt launches crackdown on fake news, cyber harassment
Web Desk
4:04 PM | October 23, 2024
The federal government has initiated a crackdown against individuals involved in spreading fake news, propaganda, and harassment on social media. The federal cabinet has given its approval to the establishment and rules of the newly-formed National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which will tackle cyber-crimes with enhanced authority.

The NCCIA will target those propagating misinformation against state institutions and government officials. The government has warned of strict penalties for such offenses, with prison sentences ranging from 5 to 10 years, accompanied by substantial fines.

The agency, which is expected to become fully operational within 11 months, will have extensive powers, including the authority to collaborate with international organizations to curb cyber-crimes effectively. The decision to establish the NCCIA was approved by the caretaker government in December 2023.

As part of the operational changes, the existing FIA Cyber Wing will be dissolved, with its relevant officers serving in the new authority for a transitional period of one year. The move is aimed at consolidating and strengthening the nation’s efforts against cyber-crimes, with a focus on safeguarding state institutions and public welfare.

