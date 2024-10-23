Harry Brook aims for redemption in finale Test against Pakistan

LAHORE - England’s top-order batter Harry Brook is gearing up for the crucial third Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, expressing both excitement and confidence in his team’s ability to perform.

With the series on the line, Brook is determined to contribute significantly in this decisive match. “It’s exciting to play in deciding games, and hopefully, we can put in a strong performance,” Brook shared during a media conference. He emphasized the importance of making an impact in this pivotal match.

Regarding the Rawalpindi pitch, the English batter remarked: “God knows, to be honest. Everybody looks at the wickets and says something different. You just have to wait and see. Hopefully, it plays like any other Pakistani pitch—good for batting in the first few days, then offers some turn at the backend.”

Reflecting on his personal achievements, Brook acknowledged: “It was nice to get that number of runs, but I am still hungry to score a lot more. Hopefully, I can play a big part in this game.” About Pakistan’s spin duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, Brook said: “Obviously, they are both going to play a massive part in their team this week. We have discussed our game plans, and hopefully, they pay off.”