Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Hezbollah claims drone attack on Israeli PM’s residence

October 23, 2024
Beirut, Lebanon  -  Hezbollah claimed responsibility Tuesday for a drone attack last week targeting the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and acknowledged that some of its fighters have been take captive by the Israeli army. Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afif made the remarks during a press conference in Beirut’s southern suburbs that was cut short following an Israeli evacuation warning for the area. An Israeli strike hit a target hundreds of metres (yards) away from the site of the conference just minutes after journalists left, an AFP video journalist said. Hezbollah “declares its full, complete and exclusive responsibility for the Caesarea operation targeting... Netanyahu”, Afif said.  On Saturday, Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of attempting to assassinate him and his wife after a drone was launched towards his residence in the central town of Caesarea. Afif also acknowledged that some of the group’s fighters were captured by the Israeli army without giving numbers.

Senate adjourned over quorum issue amid Mengal’s allegation of gagging BNP-M MP

