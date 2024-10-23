Wednesday, October 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IHC grants bail to Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case

IHC grants bail to Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case
Web Desk
12:59 PM | October 23, 2024
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana-II case.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb accepted her bail plea, setting the bond at Rs1 million, and directed her immediate release.

Earlier, a special judge had rejected the post-arrest bail pleas of both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the same case. Their pleas were heard at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand.

The couple was arrested on July 13 by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after their acquittal in the Iddat case. They had earlier been convicted of fraud in their nikah, with a seven-year prison sentence and a fine of Rs500,000 each handed down in February.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1729657737.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024