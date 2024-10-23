IHC grants bail to Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana-II case.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb accepted her bail plea, setting the bond at Rs1 million, and directed her immediate release.

Earlier, a special judge had rejected the post-arrest bail pleas of both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the same case. Their pleas were heard at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand.

The couple was arrested on July 13 by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after their acquittal in the Iddat case. They had earlier been convicted of fraud in their nikah, with a seven-year prison sentence and a fine of Rs500,000 each handed down in February.