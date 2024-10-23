Wednesday, October 23, 2024
IHC summons adiala jail superintendent in contempt case

Web Desk
9:03 PM | October 23, 2024
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned the superintendent of Adiala Jail on Wednesday in a contempt of court petition concerning the prevention of lawyers from meeting former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, presiding over the case, instructed the jail superintendent to appear by 10:30 AM.

The court noted allegations of a violation of its September 6 order, leading to the acceptance of the petition for hearing and the issuance of notices to the relevant parties.

Justice Khan directed that the notice be delivered via special messenger and that the Additional Attorney General be informed of the proceedings.

