IHC to decide on PTI founder’s medical examination plea today

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, seeking a response on a request for a medical check-up from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s personal physicians. Hearing the case, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, remarked that a decision would be made on Wednesday(today). Advocate Khalid Yousaf appeared before the court, representing the PTI founder. During the proceedings, Justice Aurangzeb directed the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to submit a reply by tomorrow. However, the State Council informed the court that the PTI founder is already being examined three times a day by medical professionals. Furthermore, on October 15, a medical board from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) also conducted a check-up. The court questioned why the check-up by Dr. Faisal from Shaukat Khanum was not satisfactory. Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the court would announce a decision tomorrow after the response of Superintendent of Adiala Jail.