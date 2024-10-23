Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Islamabad court upholds arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

Web Desk
3:27 PM | October 23, 2024
The district and sessions court of Islamabad has directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations to execute the arrest warrants issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The orders were made during a hearing of a case involving liquor and illegal arms recovery, presided over by Senior Civil Judge Mubashir Hassan Chishti.

Despite standing arrest warrants, CM Gandapur failed to appear in court, raising concerns about compliance with judicial proceedings. The police have yet to execute the court’s orders or submit a report regarding the case, prompting the court to take further action.

In light of these developments, the court upheld the arrest warrants for Chief Minister Gandapur and summoned his guarantor for clarification. The hearing has been adjourned until October 26, allowing time for the relevant parties to comply with the court's directives.

The case against CM Gandapur highlights ongoing legal issues surrounding his conduct and the handling of law enforcement in the region. The court’s firm stance reflects its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring accountability among public officials.

