Wednesday, October 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Islamabad School Meals Program achieves milestone, sets regional benchmark

Our Staff Reporter
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad  -  The Islamabad School Meals Program has solidified its position as the region’s most cost-efficient initiative, transforming the educational landscape. Launched by the Ministry of Federal Education, this groundbreaking project provides fresh, hot meals to underprivileged students, fostering cognitive development, academic performance and nutritional well-being. As per the current status, 55,000 students across Islamabad schools benefit daily. Ministry of Federal Education allocates Rs. 35 per child daily. Allah Wala Trust contributes Rs. 24 per child daily, managing logistics.

The key outcomes are:

1. Improved Body Mass Index (BMI): Enhanced nutrition boosts students’ physical health.

2. Enhanced Enrollment: Free meals attract and retain students.

3. Reduced Dropout Rates: Nourishment supports academic persistence.

Senate adjourned over quorum issue amid Mengal’s allegation of gagging BNP-M MP

The program aims to reach 70,000 students within weeks, further cementing its regional impact.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1729568054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024