Islamabad School Meals Program achieves milestone, sets regional benchmark

Islamabad - The Islamabad School Meals Program has solidified its position as the region’s most cost-efficient initiative, transforming the educational landscape. Launched by the Ministry of Federal Education, this groundbreaking project provides fresh, hot meals to underprivileged students, fostering cognitive development, academic performance and nutritional well-being. As per the current status, 55,000 students across Islamabad schools benefit daily. Ministry of Federal Education allocates Rs. 35 per child daily. Allah Wala Trust contributes Rs. 24 per child daily, managing logistics.

The key outcomes are:

1. Improved Body Mass Index (BMI): Enhanced nutrition boosts students’ physical health.

2. Enhanced Enrollment: Free meals attract and retain students.

3. Reduced Dropout Rates: Nourishment supports academic persistence.

The program aims to reach 70,000 students within weeks, further cementing its regional impact.