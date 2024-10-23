Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi expresses concerns in separate note on NAB review case judgment

Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi expresses concerns in separate note on NAB review case judgment
Web Desk
5:40 PM | October 23, 2024
Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi issued a separate note on the NAB review case, expressing concerns about the reasoning behind the majority judgment. While Justice Rizvi agreed with the overall verdict, he voiced reservations regarding the sufficiency of the original claim's justification.

In his note, Justice Rizvi emphasized the need for civility in judicial dissents, urging that criticism should focus on legal principles rather than targeting individuals. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining the dignity of the judiciary. Additionally, he clarified that the intra-court appeal under the Supreme Court's Practice and Procedure Law differs from traditional appeals, as it allows re-examination of the Court’s findings.

This comes after the Supreme Court approved intra-court appeals in its verdict on the NAB Amendment case in September.

