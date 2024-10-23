Justice on the Move

A tragic accident occurred last week when a van from Jinnah University for Women drove the wrong way on the highway, colliding with workers from an engineering company. The van’s driver, attempting to bypass heavy traffic, made the fatal decision to drive in the wrong direction. Many lives were lost and several were injured in this incident, which could have been avoided if not for minor errors and negligence.

Since the accident, the demand for justice has been loud. Will those responsible be held accountable for the loss of innocent lives? The road where the accident occurred is frequently congested, but does that excuse such reckless behaviour? Are there not stricter laws for drivers who endanger lives?

The victims’ families are pleading for justice and calling on the government to investigate thoroughly and ensure those responsible face consequences. Public anger is growing, with demands for stricter traffic law enforcement to prevent future tragedies. Now, the public waits to see how justice will be served.

IFFAT KHAN,

Karachi.