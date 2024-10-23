justice seekers won’t have to suffer inordinate delays after passage of new law: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill passed by the parliament with a two-thirds majority would prove to be a milestone for the country’s political and economic stability and public welfare.

The prime minister, addressing the meeting of the federal cabinet he chaired, said the new legislation would surely bring ease for the common man who had to suffer owing to inordinate delays in seeking justice.

Besides, he said the 26th constitutional amendment, passed following an in-depth consultation among the ruling coalition and opposition parties, was also an accomplishment of the vision of the Charter of Democracy signed by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Mian Nawaz Sharif in 2006.

He said the tireless efforts led to the successful legislation which also manifested a true spirit of consultation. Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked the leadership of the supportive political parties including President Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of PPP, JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, National Party, Awami National Party, Balochistan Awami Party and, also the independent candidates for their vote.

The prime minister also congratulated on the successful holding of the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) in Islamabad, which he said had uplifted Pakistan’s image.

Holding the summit despite challenges with terrorism and security on top, was a great success for the country, he said and appreciated the efforts by the ministries of foreign affairs, information and broadcasting, and interior, law enforcement agencies, police, Pakistan Rangers, Pakistan Army and intelligence agencies.

Also appreciating the Capital Development Authority for beautifully adorning the federal capital on the occasion, he said the prime ministers of China and Russia had specifically lauded the beauty of Islamabad.

He also mentioned the “successful” bilateral visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang - after a hiatus of 11 years - which led to the further strengthening of the bilateral relationship.

The prime minister highlighted the improving national economy with inflation down to 6.9% and the declining policy rate.

Coming to the unabated Israel’s barbarism in Gaza and Lebanon, he said the resolution of the UN Security Council and the rulings by the International Court of Justice had been thrown into the “dustbin of history.”

Reiterating his appeal for donations to the PM Relief Fund on Gaza and Lebanon, he said the government was working on a comprehensive plan to send relief supplies to Gaza and Lebanon as a committee was working under Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Discussing the agenda items, the federal cabinet referred the Domestic Violence (Preventing and Protection) Bill 2024 to Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases. The bill will provide for an institutional framework to curb domestic violence.

The cabinet was informed that the proposed legislation will help punish the perpetrators of domestic violence and ensure relief to the victims.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the cabinet approved the appointment of Lt. General (retd) Moazzam Ijaz, Engineer Fahim Iqbal and Asim Shahryar in National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Board as private members.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to immediately dispatch two planeloads of relief goods to Gaza and Lebanon and called for using both land and aerial routes for the aid supply. The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the relief activities for Palestine and Lebanon, asked for improving coordination with Pakistan’s ambassadors in Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt to ensure a better supply of relief goods. Stressing for an accelerated pace of relief aid, he called for ensuring that the relief goods reached the deserving people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated his appeal to the countrymen and the expatriates to donate generously to the PM Fund Fund for Gaza and Lebanon with Account No. IBAN:PK11SBPD0000001111114292. He also instructed the relevant authorities to run an awareness drive to acquaint the people with the Relief Fund established by the government.

In the briefing on the relief activities, the prime minister was told that relief goods including winter tents, clothes, blankets, medicines and eatables were being dispatched for the people suffering the Israeli barbarism in Gaza and Lebanon.

It was told that the Israeli attacks and siege were impeding the supply of relief goods to the affected areas.

The meeting was told that the government would also facilitate the NGOs desiring to send relief aid to Gaza and Lebanon.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, and Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Shiza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, chairmen of the Higher Education Commission, and National Disaster Management Authority and senior officers attended the meeting.