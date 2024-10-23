Khanewal environment dept launches operation against non-compliant brick kilns

Khanewal - Following instructions from Deputy Commissioner Khanewal and the orders of the Lahore High Court, the Khanewal Environment Department has initiated a major operation targeting brick kilns that do not utilise zigzag technology.

A field team from the Environment Department, in collaboration with the Municipality of Jahanian and local police, visited three brick kilns in Tehsil Jahanian: Khan & Chaudhry Bricks Company (units one and two) at Chuk No 136/10R Jahanian, and Chaudhry & Bhatti Bricks Company at the same location.

The non-zigzag portions of the kilns were demolished due to violations of the zigzag technology mandate. The Lahore High Court has ordered the demolition of brick kilns operating without this technology. The field team conducts daily inspections of kilns and industrial units, taking strict action against those that violate regulations.

To date, five brick kilns have been demolished, eight kilns have been sealed, and eight kiln owners have been charged, resulting in fines totaling Rs600,000. Additionally, one industrial unit has been sealed with a fine of Rs100,000 imposed. The district administration remains vigilant in combating smog and is committed to enforcing the law against violators.