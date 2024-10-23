KMC commemorates 1,000 Lives Transformation Surgeries success

Peshawar - The main auditorium of Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar was filled with joy and celebration on Tuesday as the success of the 1,000 Lives Transformation Surgeries was commemorated.

The distinguished chief guest of the event was Ihtisham Ali, Health Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In his address, he expressed gratitude to the Surgery Department and the hospital management for the invitation. He emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing healthcare and education.

Ihtisham Ali pledged to address various hospital issues, including completing the new Board of Governors (BOG) team, procuring essential resources, recruiting necessary staff, and establishing district-level hospitals to alleviate the patient burden on facilities like LRH, HMC, and KTH. He also lauded the dedication of Prof. Zarin and his team, announcing plans to organize an international event to honour Prof Zarin’s remarkable achievement.

Although unable to attend in person, the Dean of Khyber Medical College, Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, conveyed his appreciation through an online video message. He commended Prof Zarin and his team for their dedication in achieving this significant milestone. Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb highlighted the global history of bariatric surgery spanning four decades and expressed pride in bringing this advanced technology to Khyber Teaching Hospital, citing the excellent results. Prof Mah Muneer, Chairperson of the Surgery Department at KTH, congratulated the Surgery Department for this remarkable achievement. He stressed the importance of prevention over cure and hinted at an upcoming event to celebrate the transformation of 2,000 lives.

Expressing his delight at the achievement, Prof Dr Ayaz Khan congratulated the department and urged Ihtisham Ali to allocate funds to address the shortage of human resources and procure the necessary equipment and materials. The esteemed laparoscopic and general surgeon, Prof Dr Zarin, expressed appreciation for the support from the Dean of KMC, the Chairperson of the Surgery Department, and the management.

He emphasized the pride in realizing their vision through dedication and commitment. Lastly, he requested Mr. Ihtisham Ali to fund the establishment of a Dedicated Bariatric Surgery Unit at KTH and to include bariatric surgeries under the ‘Sehat Sahulat Card’ for vulnerable populations.

Additionally, Prof Dr Imran Marwat emphasized the profound impact of life-changing surgeries in curing obesity-related diseases. He credited the collaborative efforts of various departments, including Anaesthesia, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Pulmonology, Psychiatry, and Medicine, for making this miracle possible. Prof. Dr. Imran Marwat extended his admiration to Prof Zarin and his talented team for their exceptional teamwork.

Following the successful completion of the event, Assistant Prof Dr Nisar Ahmad expressed gratitude and recognition for the individuals whose efforts and support were instrumental in making the event a reality, marking it as a proud moment for the entire KTH family.

The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate this significant accomplishment. The ceremony was attended by consultants, faculty members, staff, and students, further enhancing the celebration of this remarkable achievement.