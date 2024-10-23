KMU holds seminar to highlight healthcare professionals’ role

Peshawar - In recognition of World Polio Day, Khyber Medical University (KMU) hosted a seminar to emphasize the pivotal role of healthcare professionals and medical students in the ongoing Polio Eradication Initiative in Peshawar.

The event, organised by the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) Peshawar in collaboration with the KMU Institute of Public Health and Social Sciences, the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program, the Public Health Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Pakistan Paediatric Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of eliminating preventable diseases like polio. The seminar attracted a large audience, including students, faculty members, and healthcare professionals, who shared their perspectives on disease prevention and public health.

Dr Khalid Rehman, Director of the KMU Institute of Public Health and Social Sciences (IPH&SS), emphasized the vital role of healthcare professionals in ensuring effective coordination between public health bodies, medical students, and communities to combat polio. He highlighted that sustained efforts, especially in high-risk areas, are crucial to achieving long-term health goals.

Dr Saima Abid, President of the Pakistan Healthcare Association (PHA) and Head of Community Medicine at Pak International Medical College (IMC), acknowledged the contributions of medical students in public health campaigns. She urged students to take an active role in community health initiatives and deepen their understanding of disease prevention to help create a lasting impact on Pakistan’s healthcare system.

UNICEF Health Officer Dr Fawad addressed the global commitment to polio eradication and praised the efforts of local healthcare professionals in advancing this mission. He stressed the importance of rigorous disease surveillance, comprehensive vaccination campaigns, and active community involvement to keep Pakistan on track in its fight against polio.

Dr Ambreen Afridi, Head of Community Medicine at Khyber Girls’ Medical College (KGMC), called for enhanced collaboration between public health authorities and academic institutions to strengthen outreach and awareness efforts.

The seminar concluded with an interactive session where students and faculty members discussed key issues related to public health and disease eradication with the speakers.

Dr Ikram, Coordinator of IPH&SS, thanked the participants for their dedication and reiterated the need for continued advocacy and education on public health initiatives, particularly the eradication of polio. The event underscored the importance of collective action in the ongoing pursuit of a polio-free Pakistan.