KP CM aide seeks details of Health Dept vehicles

Peshawar - Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health, Ihtisham Ali, directed the health department to provide details of all functional and non-functional vehicles within three days for retrieval from unauthorised persons.

Presiding over a meeting here, he expressed resentment that only 200 vehicles had been entered into the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) in one week, despite strict instructions for the retrieval of all vehicles from unauthorized officials, according to a press release issued here.

Special Secretary Health, Habibullah, mentioned that letters had already been sent to all staff and the Excise Department, instructing them to stop any vehicle not registered in HRMIS from being on the road. Furthermore, maintenance and fuel budgets for vehicles in the possession of unauthorized officials have been frozen.

The Health Adviser issued strict instructions that any District Health Officer (DHO), Medical Superintendent (MS), or other officers failing to provide vehicle records should be removed from their positions immediately.

He also demanded details of vehicles provided by various projects and stated that government vehicles must be retrieved from any unauthorised individuals.

Regarding digitization, the Health Adviser expressed dissatisfaction with the current progress and issued orders to immediately begin digitization efforts in the Directorate General of Health Services.

He emphasised that posting and transfer processes must also be digitized, even though there is a temporary ban on transfers. He urged that the system be fully operational so that online applications could begin immediately, and the online leave management system must be activated without delay.

The Adviser further ordered that all officers from other departments currently working in Health should be relieved immediately, adding that dual charges, additional charges, and attachments should be terminated immediately.

He stated that no individual should hold more than one position and stressed that the regional directorates have now been activated, and all necessary staff and resources should be provided to ensure these offices function efficiently.

The Health Adviser also instructed the relevant officials to begin work on developing a comprehensive plan for all donors, implementation partners, and technical assistants.

A report on this work is to be presented at next week’s meeting.

He stated that all Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and agreements with donors would now be handled by the Chief of the Health Sector Reform Unit (HSRU), adding that all donors and implementation partners must align with the health department’s agenda and requirements, rather than the department working to meet their priorities.

He warned that any donor failing to meet these criteria would not be permitted to work in the health sector.

Earlier, the meeting reviewed the performance of the Health Department based on the agenda items from last week’s meeting.

The primary focus of the meeting was the retrieval of government vehicles being used by retired, transferred, and unauthorized individuals within the Health Department.

