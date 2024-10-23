KP CM announces to introduce Education Card in nine remote districts

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, has announced an “Education Emergency” as a revolutionary step to promote education in the province. The initiative also includes the launch of the “Education Card,” modelled after the Health Card programme in the province.

Initially, the Education Card will be introduced in nine remote districts including Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Tor Ghar, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Tank, Upper South Waziristan, and Lower South Waziristan. The initiative will later be expanded to other districts across the province.

The decision was made during an important meeting of the Elementary & Secondary Education Department held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Peshawar on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and attended by Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Tarakai, Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary, Abid Majeed, and senior officials of the Education Department.

Under the Education Card scheme, children enrolling in government schools will receive a monthly stipend of Rs1,000 per child. Additionally, children in the aforementioned districts will also have the option to enrol in registered private schools at the expense of the provincial government. Initially, 40,000 children from these nine districts will benefit from this initiative.

Furthermore, under this scheme, girls in grades 6 to 10 who are already enrolled in government schools across the province will be provided with a monthly stipend of Rs500 each. Around 550,000 girls will benefit from these stipends, with an estimated annual cost of Rs3.1 billion, which will be covered by the provincial government.

Additionally, free textbooks, scholarships, and other existing facilities will be integrated under the Education Card program. Approximately 50 million free textbooks will be provided to children from grades 1 to 12. Furthermore, 506 talented students will be granted ETEA scholarships.

To ensure the sustainability of the Education Card programme, the Chief Minister also approved the establishment of a “Chief Minister’s Education Emergency Endowment Fund” with an initial seed money of Rs3 billion. Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized that promoting quality education in the province is the government’s top priority. He stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province in the country to introduce the Education Card.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the government is not only working to provide facilities for students already enrolled in schools but is also focusing on encouraging out-of-school children to return to education. “The ultimate goal is to increase the province’s literacy rate and foster the development of an educated and aware society. The launch of the Education Card will be a significant step toward achieving this goal,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has extended the flagship BRT service to Nowshera district. Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur formally inaugurated the BRT feeder route from Pabbi, extending the service to Nowshera on Tuesday.

This 16-kilometer-long feeder route starts from the BRT station at Sardar Garhi in Peshawar and culminates at Pabbi Bazaar in Nowshera. Four buses, each 12 meters long, will operate on the route at intervals of 20 minutes. The BRT service on this route will run from 6:30am to 7:00pm, benefiting approximately 4,000 passengers daily.

The Pabbi feeder route will have 13 bus stops, including Pabbi Bazaar, Kajoor, Pabbi Railway Station, WAPDA Town, Taro Jaba, Tarnab Farm, and others. The travel time on this feeder route will be 40 minutes. With the inauguration of the Pabbi feeder route, the total number of BRT feeder routes has now increased to 18. This route will provide quality transport services to the people of Nowshera and its surrounding areas.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister stated that providing quality facilities in health, education, transport, and housing is a priority for the provincial government, and solid steps are being taken under a comprehensive strategy. He added that the current government is gradually extending the BRT service to provide quality transport facilities to the people of Peshawar and its surrounding areas, and the inauguration of the Pabbi feeder route is a continuation of this effort.

The Nasir Bagh Road and Regi Model Town feeder routes have already been inaugurated. The Chief Minister mentioned that the provincial government intends to extend the BRT service to other areas, including the Ring Road, and work is already underway. Additionally, plans are being made to introduce a transport service similar to the BRT in divisional headquarters.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, members of the provincial assembly, and senior officials of the Transport Department were also present on the occasion.