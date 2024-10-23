KP Food Authority concludes free mobile testing campaign

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has concluded its seven-day free mobile food testing campaign, during which 848 samples of various food items including milk, water, oil, ghee, spices, vinegar, black tea, salt, and beverages were tested free of charge.

A spokesperson for the Food Authority shared details of the campaign, stating that food safety teams, under the directives of the Minister for Food and the Director General of the Food Authority, conducted the seven-day testing across all divisions of the province.

It was stated that a total of 848 samples were collected and tested on-site using mobile food testing laboratories. The breakdown of samples included 255 from the Peshawar Division, 121 from Mardan, 81 from Bannu, 63 from Dera Ismail Khan, 55 from Kohat, 110 from Hazara, and 163 from the Malakand Division.

Out of the 848 samples, 664 were found to be satisfactory, while 184 were deemed substandard. The samples tested included 332 of milk, 156 of water, 30 of beverages, 49 of spices, 78 of tea leaves, 78 of oil and ghee, and 22 of salt.

The public and businesses involved in the food industry widely appreciated the initiative by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority, with many calling for similar campaigns to continue in the future.

Director General of the Food Authority Wasif Saeed commended the efforts of the food safety teams for the successful completion of the campaign. He emphasized that more testing drives and crackdowns would be carried out to further enhance food safety standards in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru praised the food safety teams for their performance and reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to providing safe and high-quality food to the public. He highlighted that seven mobile food testing labs are currently operational in the province, with five more to be activated soon.

The minister also noted that the Food Authority’s static laboratory in Hayatabad continues to test milk using modern MilkoScan machines, as part of efforts to upgrade the authority’s testing capabilities using the latest scientific methods. These initiatives, he added, will ensure the availability of quality food items in markets across the province.