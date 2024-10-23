KPIC arranges event to promote citizen participation in governance

Peshawar - Aiming to promote citizen participation in governance and increase transparency in public institutions through citizen engagement, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC), in collaboration with non-governmental organisations Centre for Peace & Development Initiatives and Centre for Governance & Public Accountability, arranged a consultative session titled ‘Reflecting on the Achievements and Shaping the Future’ at a local hotel in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Chief Information Commissioner KPIC, Mrs Farah Hamid, along with former Commissioners of KPIC, Commissioner RTS, Public Information Officers (PIOs) from various government departments, members of civil society organizations, journalists, and a large number of students, participated in the consultative session. The primary objective of the session was to gather recommendations and suggestions from the participants.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of RTI Awards in various categories to acknowledge outstanding efforts by individuals who have championed the cause of transparency and public interest through the practice of Right to Information (RTI) laws.

Public Servant Category: Abdul Qayum, Assistant Director of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, was awarded the RTI Award in the Public Servant Category. His dedication and facilitation of citizens in accessing information under RTI laws have significantly contributed to transparency and accountability in the region.

Journalist Category: Musaarat Ullah Jan was honored with the RTI Award in the Journalist Category. His commitment to investigative journalism and reporting in the public interest has set a high standard in the field. Musaarat Ullah Jan’s unwavering dedication to investigative journalism under RTI law has brought attention to critical public interest issues, furthering the cause of transparency.

Citizen Category: Ahmed Ilyas, from district Hangu, received the award in the Citizen Category for his exemplary use of RTI laws to address public interest issues. His efforts demonstrate that ordinary citizens can make a significant impact when empowered with the right to access information.

Through this ceremony, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission not only celebrated International Right to Information Day but also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and public interest in the region. The awardees serve as role models, encouraging others to responsibly use RTI laws for the betterment of society.

Addressing the participants, Mrs. Farah Hamid emphasized that citizens, as taxpayers, are the real owners of information held by institutions. “Institutions will be more transparent if citizens exercise their constitutional right to access government-held information. RTI empowers them to keep a watchful eye on institutions managing public affairs,” she added. KPIC welcomed suggestions from the consultative session and pledged to take measures for further improvement.