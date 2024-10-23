Wednesday, October 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lahore Qalandars set to compete in inaugural Global Super League T20 in Guyana

Lahore Qalandars set to compete in inaugural Global Super League T20 in Guyana
M Zawar
5:58 PM | October 23, 2024
Sports

Two-time Pakistan Super League champions, Lahore Qalandars, will participate in the inaugural Global Super League T20 event, scheduled from November 26 to December 7, 2024, in Guyana.

The tournament will feature five teams from different countries, competing for a prize pool of 1 million dollars. Along with Lahore Qalandars, teams include the Guyana Amazon Warriors (Caribbean Premier League), Rangpur Riders (Bangladesh Premier League) and Australia's Victoria domestic side.

Hampshire, currently undergoing a sale to the GMR Group, is also rumored to join. The mini-league format will consist of 11 matches, with each team playing four games, and the top two teams advancing to the final. All matches will take place at the Guyana National Stadium, and the event is set to become an annual competition, inviting teams from across the globe.

Revised vehicle fitness certificate fees announced in Punjab – October 2024

Sir Clive Lloyd, Chairman of the Global Super League, welcomed cricket fans to this exciting new event, highlighting the passion for cricket in Guyana and the vibrant atmosphere the tournament aims to showcase to audiences worldwide.

Tags:

M Zawar

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1729657737.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024