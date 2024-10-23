Lahore tops World's most polluted cities list for second day

For the second consecutive day, Lahore has ranked as the world's most polluted city, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 503, according to IQAir data released on Wednesday.

The city’s worsening air quality has reached "hazardous" levels, as per IQAir’s classification, which defines any AQI over 300 as a serious health risk.

Lahore’s current air pollution, driven by PM2.5 particles, is 55.6 times higher than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended safe levels.

Meanwhile, New Delhi remains the second most polluted city with an AQI of 366, while Karachi ranks third at 166, where the air quality is considered "unhealthy."

The smog crisis in Lahore is intensifying as winter approaches, causing major health concerns for its citizens.