LDA seals various properties

LAHORE - In an ongoing effort to address illegal commercial activities, the LDA on Monday sealed another 426 properties across various localities of the city during last two days.

Under the directives of DG LDA (Lahore Development Authority) Tahir Farooq, LDA teams have initiated a special operation targeting defaulters of commercial fees across various areas of Lahore. As a result, on Tuesday 200 properties were sealed in WAPDA Town, Johar Town, Canal Road, Multan Road, Faisal Town, Shadman, and Gulberg Scheme. Specific numbers of properties sealed include 37 on WAPDA Town Main Boulevard, 70 on Canal Road, and 25 in Johar Town. Additionally, 36 properties on Multan Road, 12 in Faisal Town, and 15 in Gulberg were also sealed, along with 5 in Shadman and Tollinton Market.

The sealed properties comprise a range of businesses including furniture shops, grocery stores, bakeries, banks, showrooms, private schools, academies, pharmacies, marble stores, clinics, cafés, restaurants, and electronic stores. These actions were taken due to illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.

Prior to the operation, multiple notices were issued to the owners of these properties. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali and Chief Town Planner I Asad Ul Zaman.

On Monday, the LDA teams conducted operations in Wapda Town, Johar Town, Jubilee Town, Canal Road, Sabzazar, Township, and Gulshan Ravi. Specifics of the operation revealed that 50 properties on Wapda Town Main Boulevard, 40 in Jubilee Town, and 50 along Madar-e-Millat Road in Township were sealed. Additionally, 25 properties in Johar Town and 30 on Canal Road were also closed, along with 21 in Sabzazar and 10 in Gulshan Ravi.