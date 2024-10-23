Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Mayor chairs meeting regarding annual development programme schemes

Our Staff Reporter
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro on Tuesday presided over a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul- Aabdin Memon at Mayor Secretariat Civic Center regarding Annual Development Program schemes.

Chief  Executive Officer Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation Zahid Khemtio, Executive Engineers Asghar Khawaja, Sabir Qureshi, Zeeshan Malik, Shivan Kumar, Imran Khan and other officers were also present.

The Mayor Hyderabad collected information about the old ADP schemes in the city and asked them to complete them as soon as possible and exchanged views about starting new schemes in the city and briefing was also given and apprised about the proposal of new schemes.

Our Staff Reporter

