Minister distributes scholarship cheques in KUST

Our Staff Reporter
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, visited Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) on Tuesday and distributed scholarship cheques among students.

Member of the National Assembly Shahid Khattak, Member of the Provincial Assembly Daud Afridi and Shafiullah Jan, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Naseeruddin, faculty members, and students were also present.

The minister stated that the government was working to promote higher education in the province and improve education standards, with a focus on capacity building for students.

She emphasized that the government aimed to increase investment in the education sector and adopt student-friendly policies.

She also urged students to use their abilities for the development of the country and to tackle the challenges of the contemporary world. Additionally, she directed the administration of KUST to focus on improving the university’s ranking, increasing student enrolment, and introducing market-oriented subjects for students.

Our Staff Reporter

