Mohsin Naqvi, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Web Desk
7:42 PM | October 23, 2024
During a meeting in Istanbul on Wednesday, Pakistan's Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Turkiye's Defense Minister Yasar Guler reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

The meeting, held during Naqvi’s visit to the International Expo, focused on deepening trade and economic ties, with special attention on boosting Pakistan’s meat exports to Turkiye.

Naqvi extended an official invitation to Guler for Pakistan’s Ideas Expo and emphasized the importance of regular high-level visits to strengthen bilateral relations.

Both sides praised the positive trajectory of their partnership and explored new areas for collaboration. Senior officials and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye, Dr. Yusuf Jind, also attended the high-level discussions.

