Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Nawab Khan group refuses to accept jirga decision on Mohmand Tora-khwa

Our Staff Reporter
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mohmand  -  Mohmand Tora-khwa, the long-standing marble dispute, has escalated as the Nawab Khan group has refused to accept the Jirga decision formed by the district administration.

While addressing a news conference at the press club, Haji Nawab Khan and Haji Zahir, along with Jirga member Haji Rahimdad, stated that the Jirga formed by the district administration made a one-sided decision regarding the long-standing marble dispute, which they deemed unjustified and rejected entirely. Haji Nawab claimed that the Jirga members from the district administration and Malik Fayaz’s group have conditional powers for decision-making and are acting on behalf of the opposing group.

Haji Nawab explained that this was why Jirga member Haji Rahimdad withdrew his nomination from the Jirga 20 days ago, leading to its dissolution and leaving it incomplete. He added that now the Jirga representative, Muhammad Saeed, has issued a one-sided decision against them at the behest of the opposing party and the administration.

“The Jirga became controversial after our Jirga Chairman separated from it, thereby ending its authority and existence,” Nawab stated.

Haji Khan Muhammad, the Jirga representative from Haji Nawab’s side, expressed his reservations about the Jirga and announced his separation, indicating that this rendered the Jirga incapable of making decisions. He warned that after this announcement, any responsibility for untoward incidents would fall on the administration of the Jirga representative.

Transport Union President Zaitullah Khan commented that due to disputes between the parties over the marble mines, vehicles have been parked for several days, resulting in significant financial losses. He urged all mine owners to resolve their differences and promote employment in the area to mitigate damages to their vehicles.

Previously, a Jirga regarding the Tora-khwa marble dispute was held in the Deputy Commissioner’s office, attended by DC Yasir Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shakeel Ahmad, and local elders.

During the meeting, Jirga member Muhammad Saeed from the district administration announced that they had called the opponent of Malik Fayaz two times, but Haji Nawab and Haji Zahir did not appear before the Jirga. Consequently, they declared a decision against Nawab Khan.

Our Staff Reporter

