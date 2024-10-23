NCA students honored for contributions to Int’l Carpet Exhibition

LAHORE - The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) held an appreciation ceremony to recognize students from the National College of Arts (NCA) for their role in the successful 40th International Exhibition. Top officials, including PCMEA Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman Mian Atiq ur Rehman, Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed, Carpet Training Institute Chairman Ejaz ur Rehman, Executive Members Amer Khalid Sheikh and Omar Shehzad Pracha, and Secretary Muhammad Riaz, attended the event. Mian Atiq ur Rehman and Riaz Ahmed expressed gratitude to NCA students for their support in promoting the exhibition, stall decoration, and successful organization of the international conference. They highlighted the exhibition’s introduction of new trends, surpassing previous events. The PCMEA leaders emphasized the importance of continued collaboration with NCA, leveraging their expertise in handmade carpet designs. The ceremony concluded with Abdul Latif Malik, Mian Atiq ur Rehman, and Riaz Ahmed distributing appreciation certificates among NCA students.