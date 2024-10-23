Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Punjab govt revises school timings in Lahore

Web Desk
2:11 PM | October 23, 2024
Regional, Lahore

In response to the worsening smog crisis in Lahore, the Punjab Environment Protection Department has announced revised school timings, effective from October 28. Schools will now start at 8:45 am, with these new hours remaining in place until January 31.

This decision follows a spike in Lahore's Air Quality Index (AQI), which has exceeded 150, posing significant health risks, especially to children and the elderly. To reduce exposure, school assemblies will be held indoors, and all outdoor activities have been suspended.

Additionally, a ban on fireworks has been implemented until January 31, 2025. Citizens are urged to limit time spent outdoors, wear masks when stepping outside, and keep windows and doors closed to prevent smog from entering their homes.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has called for public cooperation in fighting the smog. She encouraged citizens to report smoke-emitting vehicles and factories to the helpline 1373 for action by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Aurangzeb also advised vehicle owners to ensure their cars are fit for use and take necessary measures to help mitigate the smog crisis.

