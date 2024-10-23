Wednesday, October 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Newly appointed chief justice Yahya Afridi meets CJP Isa

Newly appointed chief justice Yahya Afridi meets CJP Isa
Web Desk
3:43 PM | October 23, 2024
National

 Designated Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi Wednesday held separate meetings with the incumbent CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa and senior judge, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in their chambers.

 According to sources, the two judges met in Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s chamber, where the CJP congratulated Justice Yahya Afridi on his appointment.

Additionally, Justice Afridi visited the chamber of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and his chamber staff also congratulated him on his new role.

Earlier in the day, the president approved the summary of appointing Justice Yahya Afridi as the next CJP on the advice of PM Shehbaz Sharif following the recommendation of the special parliamentary committee.

Justice Yahya Afridi will take oath as new chief justice of Pakistan for a term of three years, starting from October 26. The appointment has been made under the provisions of Articles 175A(3), 177, and 179 of the Constitution.

Trump leading in swing states as Harris holds slim nationwide advantage in 2024 race

Who is Justice Yahya Afridi?

Justice Yahya Afridi enrolled as an advocate of the high court in 1990 and as an advocate of the Supreme Court in 2004. He served as an Assistant Advocate General for the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and as a Federal Counsel for the government of Pakistan while in practice.

He was elevated to the bench of the Peshawar High Court as Additional Judge in 2010 and was confirmed as a Judge of the Peshawar High Court on 15th March 2012.

Justice Yahya Afridi became the first judge from the Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) to assume the office of the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court when he took oath on 30th December 2016. He served in that office until his elevation as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on 28th June 2018.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1729657737.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024