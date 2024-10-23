No vote purchased, govt rejects Opp claim in NA

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday witnessed verbal brawl between the lawmakers of treasury and opposition benches over the matter of approving the 26th constitutional amendment. Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, responding to the concern raised by opposition leader Omar Ayub, said it is the fashion of PTI to level allegations and cast doubts over a transparent process.

“The 26th amendment was passed covering all legal processes after thorough deliberations on it,” said the Minister, mentioning that the parliamentary special committee had discussed the draft proposed by the parliamentary parties and after the approval it was processed in both the houses of the parliament.

About the vote of independent members for the judicial package, Tarar said that these members cast their vote on their own will. “Over the voice of conscience, the independent members came here in the parliament,” he said, mentioning that PTI is currently suffering from internal rift due to a plethora of reasons. “They should put their own house in order instead of pointing finger at others,” he commented.

He said that the PTI was also part of the negotiations as they also kept making rounds at the residence of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi, on his turn, also dispelled the impression of using any wrong tactics to pass the constitutional package. “The opposition is trying to circulate cock and bull stories. The entire allegation has no truth behind it,” he said.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub, with the onset of the proceedings, alleged that some of the members forcefully asked to vote in the favour of the constitutional amendment.

The house also passed five resolutions, including one urging the government to take immediate steps to introduce media literacy training in schools and colleges to counter fake news on social and electronic media across the country.

The resolution for media literacy was moved by MNA Syed Ali Qasim Gillani, emphasizing the importance of educating students to discern misinformation. MNA Sharmila Faruqui moved a resolution asking to take immediate steps to control over-billing by DISCOS in the Country.

MNA Aliya Karman moved a resolution urging the government to take immediate steps to ensure that all initiatives prioritize inclusivity and diversity, with a particular focus on empowering people with disabilities and supporting marginalized communities.

MNA Sehar Kamran tabled a resolution strongly condemning the ongoing brutal killings of innocent women and children by Israeli forces in Gaza and the recent deadly attacks in Lebanon.

Later, the house passed the Bank Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Seed (Amendment) Bill, 2024. According to the clauses of the bill, some amendments being proposed will strengthen SBP’s regulatory capital, facilitate convenient access to unclaimed deposits and make the process of filing complaints with the Banking Mohtasib simple and swift.

The house also referred a Bill further to amend the Pakistan Nursing Council Act, 1973 [The Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024] to the concerned committee for further consideration and deliberation.

The bill was introduced in the House by senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Rafiullah.