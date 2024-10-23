Over 1,000 teachers found absent in Sindh amid ghost teacher investigation

A recent report from the Scrutiny Committee has revealed that over a thousand teachers across Sindh have been found absent from duty, prompting immediate action from the provincial education department. The committee was established to investigate complaints regarding ghost teachers in the province.

Sources indicate that a considerable number of these teachers are currently abroad on extended leave, raising concerns about accountability and the management of educational resources. In response to the report’s findings, Provincial Education Secretary Akbar Leghari has instructed all district education officers (DEOs) to halt the salaries of the absent teachers immediately, with official notifications already issued.

This action follows earlier measures taken by the Sindh education department, which resulted in the termination of eight ghost teachers who had been drawing salaries for the past two years while residing abroad.

Secretary Leghari emphasized the importance of addressing the issue of ghost teachers, directing Taluka education officers throughout the province to highlight and report such cases. He warned that strict actions would be enforced against those found engaging in this malpractice.

The provincial government’s efforts to tackle absenteeism and ghost teachers reflect a commitment to improving the education system in Sindh and ensuring that resources are allocated effectively to benefit students.