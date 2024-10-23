Wednesday, October 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pak Suzuki, Indus Hospital organise blood donation camp

Pak Suzuki, Indus Hospital organise blood donation camp
PR
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  Blood donation camp-2024 was organised the other day by Indus Hospital, Pak Suzuki, vendors & contractors, etc. Employees extensively participated in blood donation campaign; total 372 donors donated their blood voluntarily. Hiroshi Kawamura-MD, Yoshitaka Oishi-DMD, Muhammad Ali Lodi-Head Operations, Omer Butt-Head Procurement (CSR Managing Committee Officials) visited the blood donation camp & appreciated the facilities setup by Pak Suzuki and Indus Hospital and the enthusiasm of all the donors for their blood donation. Another blood donation campaign was held in Regional Office South Punjab on 18th & 21st October, 2024, in which dealers also participated; total 372 donors donated their blood voluntarily.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1729568054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024