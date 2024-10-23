Pak Suzuki, Indus Hospital organise blood donation camp

LAHORE - Blood donation camp-2024 was organised the other day by Indus Hospital, Pak Suzuki, vendors & contractors, etc. Employees extensively participated in blood donation campaign; total 372 donors donated their blood voluntarily. Hiroshi Kawamura-MD, Yoshitaka Oishi-DMD, Muhammad Ali Lodi-Head Operations, Omer Butt-Head Procurement (CSR Managing Committee Officials) visited the blood donation camp & appreciated the facilities setup by Pak Suzuki and Indus Hospital and the enthusiasm of all the donors for their blood donation. Another blood donation campaign was held in Regional Office South Punjab on 18th & 21st October, 2024, in which dealers also participated; total 372 donors donated their blood voluntarily.