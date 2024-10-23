Pakistan renews Kartarpur corridor agreement with India for another five years

The Foreign Office announced on Tuesday that Pakistan has renewed its agreement with India to facilitate visa-free pilgrimages to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Narowal for an additional five-year period. The agreement, originally signed on October 24, 2019, was set to expire on October 24, 2024.

In a statement, Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence, allowing Indian pilgrims to continue visiting the sacred site where Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, spent his final days.

Since its inception, the Kartarpur Corridor has fulfilled a long-held aspiration of the Sikh community by providing access to one of their most revered religious landmarks. The initiative has garnered international praise, including from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who described it as a "Corridor of Hope."

The visa-free crossing connects Indian Sikhs to the temple, located just 4 km inside Pakistan, and remains a symbol of cooperation between the two nations, despite their historical division following independence in 1947.