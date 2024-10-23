Wednesday, October 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Palestinian artists organises theater workshop at ACP

NEWS WIRE
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  On the 27th day of the 38-day “World Culture Festival Karachi,” organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, a theater workshop titled “Cultural Resistance from Palestine” was held at the Haseena Moin Hall. Palestinian artists Ahmed Tobasi and Zoe Lafferty led the workshop, teaching acting techniques to students passionate about theater.  The artists emphasized the importance of self-identity in creating societal change, stating that individuals cannot bring about significant transformation unless they recognize themselves. Students learned new acting techniques, warmly welcomed the Palestinian artists. The enthusiastic participation of a large number of students reflected their deep interest in the arts.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1729568054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024