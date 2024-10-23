The RMS Titanic, touted as unsinkable, met its tragic fate on April 15, 1912, during its maiden voyage. Striking an iceberg in the frigid North Atlantic, the ship sank within hours, claiming over 1,500 lives. This maritime disaster shocked the world, revealing the vulnerability of human ingenuity. The luxurious vessel, deemed a marvel of engineering, succumbed to nature’s icy grip. The haunting echoes of the Titanic tragedy linger, a stark reminder of hubris colliding with the unforgiving forces of nature. The wreckage, discovered in 1985, serves as a poignant underwater memorial to the lives lost on that ill-fated night.