PFA seizes 7,000 litres substandard oil

Staff Reporter
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 7,000 litres of substandard oil made from animals fat. Deputy Director Operations Tahir Saeed led the operation in Ada Laar where the team conducted a thorough inspection during which samples of raw oil and oil tankers from the factory were collected and sent to a lab for further testing.  The seized oil which was intended for use in food production poses significant health risks to the public. A case has been registered against the owners involved in the illegal activity.  According to PFA officials, the transportation and usage of raw materials in food production without proper record was strictly prohibited.

Staff Reporter

