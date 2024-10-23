Wednesday, October 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pink Ribbon Day marked at Women University to raise breast cancer awareness

Our Staff Reporter
October 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  - The Women University Multan, on Tuesday, joined the global campaign for breast cancer awareness by observing Pink Ribbon Day, dedicated to promoting early detection and education about the disease.

Breast cancer remains one of the most common and life-threatening diseases affecting women worldwide, and early diagnosis plays a crucial role in its treatment and survival.

The event, held on campus under Directorate of Student Affairs, featured a symbolic walk, variety stalls, and fundraising activities, with students, faculty, and staff uniting to support the cause.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Kalsoom Pracha, Registrar Prof Dr Mamoona Khan, and Director Student Affairs Dr Adeela Saeed actively participated, visiting the stalls and addressing the attendees.

Prof Dr Kalsoom Pracha highlighted the importance of Pink Ribbon Day by urging students to prioritise regular check-ups and early diagnosis. “Awareness and education are essential tools in the fight against breast cancer,” she said.

Justice Yahya Afridi picked as new Chief Justice

Registrar Prof Dr Mamoona Khan remarked the university conducts annual breast cancer awareness campaigns, maintaining that such efforts are vital in spreading the message to the broader community. “We must adapt our lifestyles to prevent cancer, and boosting immunity through a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables is key,” she advised.

Dr Adeela Saeed reinforced the university’s commitment to global health causes, stating that Women University’s participation in Pink Ribbon Day is a testament to its dedication to health and wellness. Students also contributed by performing poetry, skits, and participating in a pink dress competition to creatively raise awareness about breast cancer and women’s health rights.

The event drew a large number of students and faculty, further strengthening the institution’s role in promoting life-saving health initiatives.

justice seekers won’t have to suffer inordinate delays after passage of new law: PM

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1729568054.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024