Pink Ribbon Day marked at Women University to raise breast cancer awareness

MULTAN - The Women University Multan, on Tuesday, joined the global campaign for breast cancer awareness by observing Pink Ribbon Day, dedicated to promoting early detection and education about the disease.

Breast cancer remains one of the most common and life-threatening diseases affecting women worldwide, and early diagnosis plays a crucial role in its treatment and survival.

The event, held on campus under Directorate of Student Affairs, featured a symbolic walk, variety stalls, and fundraising activities, with students, faculty, and staff uniting to support the cause.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Kalsoom Pracha, Registrar Prof Dr Mamoona Khan, and Director Student Affairs Dr Adeela Saeed actively participated, visiting the stalls and addressing the attendees.

Prof Dr Kalsoom Pracha highlighted the importance of Pink Ribbon Day by urging students to prioritise regular check-ups and early diagnosis. “Awareness and education are essential tools in the fight against breast cancer,” she said.

Registrar Prof Dr Mamoona Khan remarked the university conducts annual breast cancer awareness campaigns, maintaining that such efforts are vital in spreading the message to the broader community. “We must adapt our lifestyles to prevent cancer, and boosting immunity through a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables is key,” she advised.

Dr Adeela Saeed reinforced the university’s commitment to global health causes, stating that Women University’s participation in Pink Ribbon Day is a testament to its dedication to health and wellness. Students also contributed by performing poetry, skits, and participating in a pink dress competition to creatively raise awareness about breast cancer and women’s health rights.

The event drew a large number of students and faculty, further strengthening the institution’s role in promoting life-saving health initiatives.