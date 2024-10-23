Wednesday, October 23, 2024
PM assures to provide best facilities to Palestinian students in Pakistan

Web Desk
7:15 PM | October 23, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has warmly welcomed the Palestinian students to study in Pakistan free of cost.

Addressing the welcoming ceremony in Islamabad this evening, he said more students from Gaza should be invited to study and live in Pakistan, where they can receive quality education in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, and Islamabad.

The Prime Minister assured the Palestinian students that they will be provided with quality education free of cost. He also commended various Non-Governmental Organizations like the Al-Khidmat Foundation for helping the war-affected students from Palestine.

Shehbaz Sharif told the Palestinian students that Pakistan is their second home and no stone will be left unturned to make their stay in the country comfortable.

Earlier, Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Health, Dr. Mukhtar Bharath, briefed that over one hundred students from Palestine have arrived in Pakistan to continue their studies.

The Palestinian students also thanked the Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan for their generosity.

