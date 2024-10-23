PMS probationers visit RDA 

Rawalpindi - The Provincial Management Service (PMS) probationers’ officers visited the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) as part of the 13th Post Induction Training Course in Governance and Management, organized by the Punjab Institute of Management and Professional Development.

During the visit, Additional Director General RDA, Awais Manzoor Tarar, briefed the officers on the administrative functions and key issues facing the RDA.

This briefing aimed to equip the 30 participating officers with valuable insights to support them in their future roles as public administrators. The Additional DG highlighted RDA’s historical background and detailed various ongoing and planned projects, including the Ring Road Project, Metro Bus Project, and Nullah Leh Project, as well as new initiatives under consideration. Tarar emphasized the importance of such training sessions, noting, “These courses are invaluable for government officials, offering them the opportunity to better understand the functioning of critical development authorities and providing practical knowledge essential for effective governance.” Key attendees at the briefing included Director Administration and Finance Asif Janjua, Director Engineering Muhammad Kamran, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Deputy Director Administration Iftikhar Ali, and others.