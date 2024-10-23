Police review security measures for Texpo 2024

KARACHI - The Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho, Tuesday, instructed to take concrete and coordinated measures and thorough implementation on the action plan for ensuring stringent security of international Textile and Leather Exhibition Texpo 2024 in the metropolis. The Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi, Javed Alam Odho was chairing a meeting held here to review security arrangements regarding Texpo 2024 being organized at the Expo Center Karachi as well upcoming defense exhibit IDEAS 2024, said a statement issued here.

DIG East, DIG South, DIG Traffic, DIG CIA, DIG Special Branch, DIG Security, SSPs Security and other officers participated in the meeting in which the police chief was given a detailed briefing regarding the security of the Texpo 2024 exhibition. The police chief emphasized on thorough implementation on the security strategy and action plan envisaged for Texpo and IDEAS 2024 and also directed to take extraordinary steps in terms of maintaining the traffic flow. Besides vigilant intelligence, random snap checking, patrolling and picketing should be ensured at all levels in the areas concerned, he said and also called for strict surveillance and deployment of personnel in plainclothes at all central gates including the perimeter and inner parts of the Expo center.

The Additional IG stressed on extraordinary measures for security of the foreign delegates as well as the citizens participating in the exhibition.

He also instructed for implementation on the traffic management plan and for imparting awareness to the citizens regarding alternative traffic routes.