PTI seeks contempt proceedings against Adiala Jail superintendent

ISLAMABAD - The lawyer of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday moved the Islamabad High Court seeking contempt t proceedings against Punjab home secretary and Adiala Jail superintendent for not holding meeting with Imran Khan. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan will take up on Wednesday (today) the petition moved by PTI lawyer Faisal Fareed.

He stated in his petition that this court took serious notice of hurdles and restrictions created by the respondents and denied their unlawful and illegal efforts to deny the petitioner’s access to his client, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, former prime minister of Pakistan, who is admittedly superior class under trial prisoner. Khan is currently facing Jail trials in Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi in several cases. He added that court vide its order dated 6-09-2024 disposed of the title petition with directions to ensure petitioner’s access to his client. The court held that directions issued will also be applicable to other cases to ensure the right of access to justice and due process.

The PTI lawyer continued that the petitioner and other lawyers’ access was blocked several times by the respondent No.2 and commissioners appointed by this Court to ensure the implementation of the referred order, were informed forthwith by the petitioners and they were granted access only after their clemency, therefore, the petitioner was refused entry on few occasions by the respondents in spite of the indulgence of commissioners on one pretext or the other. He contended that the respondents acting in illegal and unlawful manner designed a nefarious plan to circumvent the directions of this court and imposed a complete ban on petitioner’s access till unlimited period without following any law.

He submitted that the respondents had blocked petitioner’s access to his client from 3rd day of October 2024 and till date he had not been allowed to see his client. “It is also important to bring on record that meanwhile several criminal cases had been registered against Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi under heinous offences of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 read with other penal provisions,” added the lawyer. He mentioned that on 19-10-2024 a delegation of leadership of PTI comprising Salman Akram Raja ASC, Senator Syed Ali Zafar ASC, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan ASC/MNA, former Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaisar and Hamid Raza MNA met on special arrangement with the petitioner client.

After the meeting the delegation revealed shocking details regarding the hardships and difficulties imposed upon Imran Khan. The delegation revealed that the petitioner’s client had been kept in inhuman conditions by the respondent jail authorities and he had been denied all facilities for which he was legally entailed. Faisal further stated, “It has been learnt by the petitioner that his client had been kept in his 8 x 6 feet cell throughout the day and not allowed exercise or walk. On the top the electricity of his cell was kept disconnected for many days, putting his life and security on utmost danger in effort to break his undeterred resolve to the democracy and rule of laws and compel him to bow down to the illegal and unlawful commands of the incumbent government, that is hell bent to treat the petitioner’s client in most despicable manner and on its behest the respondents have completely disregarded the court’s directions and relevant laws.” Therefore, he prayed that the respondents may be proceeded for the contempt proceedings under Article 204 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 read with Sections 3 and 5 of the Contempt of court Ordinance 20023 read with the High Court Rules and orders.